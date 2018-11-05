TransDigm Group (TDG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $4.05 per share for the quarter. TransDigm Group has set its FY18 guidance at $17.45-17.77 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE:TDG opened at $344.16 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $260.83 and a 1-year high of $377.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have commented on TDG. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $3,550,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,887,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,293.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,998,357. 11.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.