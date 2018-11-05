TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Position Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of TransDigm Group worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,830,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,776,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,413,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,794,000 after buying an additional 376,984 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 25,276.7% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 840,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 837,163 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 541,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $186,907,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,965,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $3,550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total transaction of $4,168,213.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,980.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,998,357. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $344.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.83 and a 52-week high of $377.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.06 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.40.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

