TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $20.37 on Monday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLX shares. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

