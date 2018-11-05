Town Sports International (CLUB) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “TOWN SPORTS INTERNATIONAL, INC. health club company is the largest in the Northeastern United States. TSI owns and operates the Sports Clubs Network of clubs, which includes New York Sports Clubs, Boston Sports Clubs, Washington Sports Clubs and Philadelphia Sports Clubs. There are also three locations in Switzerland: the Forum and the Joggeli Fitness Clubs in Basel and the Luxor Club in Zurich. All Sports Clubs locations offer a multitude of options for everyone, including a wide range of group exercise and fitness programs. Select facilities also offer racquet sports, pools, basketball courts and other recreational activities. All Clubs are fully equipped with tons of strength training equipment, cardiovascular machines and other exercise equipment. Additional services such as personal training, massage, steam room and sauna, Sports Clubs for Kids and fitness assessments are also available. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CLUB. ValuEngine cut shares of Town Sports International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Town Sports International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Town Sports International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:CLUB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,831. The stock has a market cap of $209.85 million, a P/E ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 2.31. Town Sports International has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.98 million. Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 4.32%.

In other Town Sports International news, SVP Nitin Ajmera sold 15,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $147,214.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,258 shares in the company, valued at $339,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $37,848.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,191.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,533,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after acquiring an additional 241,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 782.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 708,853 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 19.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 751,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 124,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 59,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 59.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 359,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 133,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

