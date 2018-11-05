Torray LLC Reduces Holdings in ICF International Inc (ICFI)

Torray LLC reduced its position in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,825,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of ICF International by 25.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 315,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 64,943 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,519,000 after buying an additional 58,091 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $4,083,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICFI. Barrington Research set a $86.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen set a $85.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on ICF International to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

In related news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $201,496.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICFI stock opened at $73.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. ICF International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.19 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

