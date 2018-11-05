Toro Co (TTC) Holdings Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,554 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Toro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 73,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 208,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William E. Brown, Jr. sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $360,557.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,615,420.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $374,199.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,326 shares of company stock worth $3,679,331. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

TTC stock opened at $59.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.62. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $655.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.75 million. Toro had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.20%.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

