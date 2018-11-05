Titan International Inc (TWI) Shares Bought by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its holdings in Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 199,602 shares during the period. Titan International accounts for 1.1% of Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Titan International were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in shares of Titan International by 36.4% in the third quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David A. Martin acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $144,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Titan International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of TWI opened at $7.27 on Monday. Titan International Inc has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $435.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $384.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

