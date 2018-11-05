Tierion (TNT) Price Reaches $0.0320 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Tierion has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $13.73 million and $582,789.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015450 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00150064 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00256423 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $660.42 or 0.10239087 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.