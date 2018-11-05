Tidewater (TDW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 12th.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.75 million. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 119.26% and a negative net margin of 294.06%. Tidewater’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tidewater to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TDW opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tidewater has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.09.

Several analysts recently commented on TDW shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Tidewater from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, insider Craig Demarest sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $154,199.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,684.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 16,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $531,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tidewater stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 418.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Tidewater worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

