Thomson Reuters (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thomson Reuters to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $45.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $48.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

