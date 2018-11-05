Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

Several analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. 1,016,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,662. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.52. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 955.5% during the 2nd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.