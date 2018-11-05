The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.0% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,760,000 after buying an additional 1,336,852 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,923,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,396,000 after buying an additional 299,933 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,439,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,189,000 after buying an additional 425,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,397,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,483,000 after buying an additional 401,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,119,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,406,000 after buying an additional 949,483 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,754 shares of company stock worth $2,954,800. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $48.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.