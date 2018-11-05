The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Insider Sells $2,064,000.00 in Stock

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) insider Brian John Smith sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,947,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KO opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “$45.12” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

