The Carlyle Group LP (CG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CG. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

CG stock opened at $20.35 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 1,133,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after acquiring an additional 498,397 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,090,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 385,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. 39.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

