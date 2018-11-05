TGAME (TGAME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $105,578.00

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, TGAME has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. TGAME has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TGAME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TGAME alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007486 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00254163 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $658.02 or 0.10222361 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012077 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TGAME Profile

TGAME was first traded on May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL . The official message board for TGAME is medium.com/@truegame . The official website for TGAME is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling TGAME

TGAME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TGAME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TGAME using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TGAME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TGAME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.