Textainer Group (TGH) Given “Buy” Rating at Cowen

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 71.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textainer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:TGH opened at $11.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 2.57. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $149.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after purchasing an additional 212,124 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,044,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,602,000 after purchasing an additional 183,018 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 722,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 162,964 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after purchasing an additional 86,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 249,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

