Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Sells $1,512,272.00 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) insider Kyle M. Flessner sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,067,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $95.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $120.75.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 50.03%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 20th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $6,742,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 551,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,149,000 after buying an additional 179,400 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 66,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 32,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 120,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.