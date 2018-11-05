TETRA Technologies (TTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine cut shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TTI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

NYSE TTI opened at $3.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. TETRA Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $404.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. TETRA Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP James H. Funke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $175,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas R. Bates, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $43,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,532.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 38.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 541,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,804,000 after buying an additional 2,246,857 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 978,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 94,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 164.9% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 220,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 137,200 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Fluids division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.