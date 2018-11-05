Ternium SA (TX) Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Ternium SA (NYSE:TX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Ternium worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 350,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Ternium by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Ternium by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 187,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 62,411 shares in the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

TX stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. Ternium SA has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.89. Ternium had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Ternium’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ternium SA will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron.

