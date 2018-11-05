Tenaris (TS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Tenaris from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.81.

NYSE:TS opened at $30.62 on Friday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $40.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 39,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 189.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 273,600 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the second quarter worth $247,843,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

