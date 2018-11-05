Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) will post sales of $72.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $263.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.59 million to $265.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $334.22 million, with estimates ranging from $327.54 million to $342.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenable and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $28.64 on Monday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $1,356,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $2,808,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $9,007,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth $11,202,000.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

