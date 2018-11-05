Tellurion (TELL) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Tellurion (CURRENCY:TELL) traded 47.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Tellurion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Tellurion has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $188.00 worth of Tellurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tellurion has traded up 491.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.02581543 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011604 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000459 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003679 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000689 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001285 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000079 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tellurion Profile

TELL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Tellurion’s official website is www.tellurion.info . Tellurion’s official Twitter account is @telluriondev

Tellurion Coin Trading

Tellurion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

