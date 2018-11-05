Telefonica (TEF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Telefonica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telefonica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telefonica presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Telefonica stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,741. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.74. Telefonica has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter. Telefonica had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities analysts expect that Telefonica will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Telefonica by 645.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 369,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,715,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,220,000 after purchasing an additional 573,612 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefonica

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in the European Union and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

