Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get Teekay Offshore Partners alerts:

TOO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $811.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 2.38. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $283.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.19 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay Offshore Partners will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Teekay Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 9,938,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Offshore Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,239,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 121,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.