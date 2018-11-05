TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Six analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.52 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $14.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,387,000 after buying an additional 69,628 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $960,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 166.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 76,918 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 78.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 626,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,564,000 after buying an additional 276,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,343,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $26.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $35.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

