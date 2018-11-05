Tasca Resources (TAC) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Tasca Resources Ltd (CVE:TAC)’s share price was down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 588,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 398,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

In other news, Director Wesley Pomeroy sold 600,000 shares of Tasca Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00.

About Tasca Resources (CVE:TAC)

Tasca Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Handcamp property covering an area of 2,100 hectares located in Newfoundland; and a property in the burgeoning Moosehead Gold area of north-central Newfoundland covering an area of 600 hectares.

