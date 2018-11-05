Target Co. (TGT) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,587 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in Target by 739.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 1,435.0% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Target from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $90.00 target price on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Target from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

Shares of TGT opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $54.04 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In other Target news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,335,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

