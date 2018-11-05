Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,210,305 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $243,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,772,651 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $970,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,915 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,352,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Tapestry by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,715,712 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $80,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,097,454 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,513 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tapestry from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Loop Capital set a $59.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In related news, insider Ian Bickley sold 48,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $2,505,941.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,939 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

