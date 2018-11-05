Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Position Trimmed by Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,374 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 118.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

TSM opened at $38.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.92 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

