Tableau Software (DATA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DATA opened at $106.83 on Monday. Tableau Software has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $118.08.

In other Tableau Software news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $332,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,166,007.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 172,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $17,894,235.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,424.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,063 shares of company stock valued at $100,306,003 in the last ninety days. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DATA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

