Tableau Software (DATA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:DATA opened at $106.83 on Monday. Tableau Software has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $118.08.
In other Tableau Software news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $332,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,166,007.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 172,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $17,894,235.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,424.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,063 shares of company stock valued at $100,306,003 in the last ninety days. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Tableau Software Company Profile
Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.
