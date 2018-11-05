Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,201,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,636,000 after acquiring an additional 51,787 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 698.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,327,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,784,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $457,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792,479 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,221,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Lisa W. Wardell bought 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.72 per share, with a total value of $29,407.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,407.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $1,803,388.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,231,776.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.11.

NYSE:LOW opened at $96.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.62 and a fifty-two week high of $117.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 71.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.