Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 7,719.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.84.

Shares of GS opened at $229.69 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.40 and a 52 week high of $275.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.02 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.