Synacor (SYNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synacor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.
SYNC stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.11. Synacor has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Synacor Company Profile
Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.
