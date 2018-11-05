Synacor (SYNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synacor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th.

SYNC stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.11. Synacor has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNC. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Synacor during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Synacor by 47.7% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 309,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,094 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Synacor during the second quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synacor by 5.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,379,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

