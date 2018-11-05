SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (SWTUY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SWEDISH ORPHAN/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

SWTUY stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.01.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

