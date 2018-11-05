SURETY (SURE) Price Up 68.6% Over Last Week

SURETY (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. During the last week, SURETY has traded up 68.6% against the US dollar. SURETY has a total market cap of $278,074.00 and $1,789.00 worth of SURETY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SURETY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015435 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00150553 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00256271 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $663.11 or 0.10303326 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SURETY

SURETY’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,214,952 tokens. SURETY’s official Twitter account is @theheartilab . The official website for SURETY is ico.surety.ai . The official message board for SURETY is medium.com/theheartilab

SURETY Token Trading

SURETY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SURETY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SURETY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SURETY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

