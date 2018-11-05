SunTrust Banks (STI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

STI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Ameriprise Financial raised SunTrust Banks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded SunTrust Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. B. Riley upgraded SunTrust Banks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of STI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,000. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $75.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. SunTrust Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SunTrust Banks news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SunTrust Banks by 169.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,117,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 71.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,297,000 after acquiring an additional 760,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 613.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 583,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,495,000 after acquiring an additional 501,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 78.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,142,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,419,000 after acquiring an additional 500,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunTrust Banks by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after acquiring an additional 471,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

