SunTrust Banks Cuts Internap (INAP) Price Target to $15.00

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

INAP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Internap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Internap from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on Internap and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Internap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Internap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of INAP stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.27. 9,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.51. Internap has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.80 million. Internap had a negative return on equity of 2,471.65% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. Internap’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Internap will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INAP. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Internap in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Internap in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Internap by 1,220.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Internap in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Internap in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corporation provides Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. The INAP COLO segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers.

