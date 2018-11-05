Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Issues Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.28 for the period. Sunstone Hotel Investors also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.13-1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $14.88. 306,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.09. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

