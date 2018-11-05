Summit X LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 65,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus increased their target price on Altria Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $63.67 on Monday. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

In other news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

