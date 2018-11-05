Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF (BKLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,392,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,591,000 after buying an additional 3,588,875 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,534,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after buying an additional 1,227,735 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,062,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,657,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,770,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from INVESCO EXCHANG/SR LN ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

