Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 4,326 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (PFF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $35.95 on Monday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $38.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.