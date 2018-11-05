Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Wabash National (WNC) a $17.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.90. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.54.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.11 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 9.9% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 221,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Wabash National by 14.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wabash National during the third quarter valued at $558,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after buying an additional 111,641 shares in the last quarter.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

