Sterlingcoin (SLG) Market Cap Tops $131,165.00

Sterlingcoin (CURRENCY:SLG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Sterlingcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0309 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sterlingcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Sterlingcoin has a market capitalization of $131,165.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sterlingcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flycoin (FLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013928 BTC.

BritCoin (BRIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000149 BTC.

AmberCoin (AMBER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mineum (MNM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dreamcoin (DRM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sativacoin (STV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PayCon (CON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SpeedCash (SCS) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000377 BTC.

EmberCoin (EMB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin (CRYPTO:SLG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 2nd, 2014. Sterlingcoin’s total supply is 4,241,006 coins. Sterlingcoin’s official website is sterlingcoin.org . Sterlingcoin’s official Twitter account is @SterlingcoinSLG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sterlingcoin is /r/sterlingcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sterlingcoin

Sterlingcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sterlingcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sterlingcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sterlingcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

