Stephens Reiterates “$21.00” Price Target for MRC Global (MRC)

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) has been given a $21.00 target price by Stephens in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MRC Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MRC Global from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get MRC Global alerts:

MRC Global stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 545.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.43%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MRC Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MRC Global by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in MRC Global by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and related products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.