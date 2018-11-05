State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $43.72 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $43,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 447.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,404,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,364 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 35,520.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,097,000 after purchasing an additional 917,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,758,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,701,978,000 after purchasing an additional 802,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $41,120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 419.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,838,000 after purchasing an additional 483,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $559,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $559,389.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,578.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $86.90 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

