Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.48.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,035,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,903,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 86.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In related news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 99,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $5,459,088.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,596,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

