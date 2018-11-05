Starbucks (SBUX) Given a $72.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. DZ Bank upgraded Starbucks from a sell rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Starbucks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a $51.15 rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.48.

SBUX stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 7,035,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,903,019. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 86.33% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at $394,600.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $809,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087. 3.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Starbucks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,052,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $588,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $105,420,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 5.2% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,392,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,582,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,187 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 3,492.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,274,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,116,946 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 928,175 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

