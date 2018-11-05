Standard Chartered (STAN) PT Lowered to GBX 620

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on STAN. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 980 ($12.81) target price on Standard Chartered and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Independent Research upgraded Standard Chartered to a hold rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 920 ($12.02) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 731.08 ($9.55).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 570.80 ($7.46) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 678.80 ($8.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 864.20 ($11.29).

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 152,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.38), for a total value of £975,646.87 ($1,274,855.44).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

