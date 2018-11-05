Stamps.com (STMP) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on Stamps.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.63.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $177.18 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $285.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 35.93% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $271,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,283.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.49, for a total value of $556,447.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,245. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

