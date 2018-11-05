Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Insider Purchases £149.15 in Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Martin Andrew Griffiths purchased 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £149.15 ($194.89).

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.03) on Monday. Stagecoach Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Stagecoach Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 171 ($2.23) in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.83 ($2.21).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.