Stagecoach Group plc (SGC) Insider Purchases £149.15 in Stock

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) insider Martin Andrew Griffiths purchased 95 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £149.15 ($194.89).

Shares of LON:SGC opened at GBX 155.40 ($2.03) on Monday. Stagecoach Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 124.40 ($1.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded Stagecoach Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 171 ($2.23) in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.83 ($2.21).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

